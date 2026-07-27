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Ann P's avatar
Ann P
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Cathy, I love your reporting and try to read everything you post. Could you show up on one of the Bulwark podcasts? Maybe Shield of the Republic? I would love to hear you discuss this war for an hour with a couple of other well informed interlocutors. Or maybe one of Tim Miller’s podcasts when he gets back from vacation. Tim is the best when it comes to Ukraine and Russia, other than the old guys.

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