The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christine Tachner's avatar
Christine Tachner
35m

Fascinating. I hardly know what to think in the end, but on top of the good news from Hungary last week, it does feel like the winds are shifting.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture