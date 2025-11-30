The Bulwark

Discussion about this post

Robert Jaffee
“Of these two men, the less guilty has acknowledged wrongdoing and been harshly punished while the more guilty man sails on without a backward glance. It’s a travesty.”

And Summers was a democrat. Are we shocked that Bannon isn’t getting the same treatment as Summers or any democrat associated with Epstein? This isn’t a political problem, it’s an Elite issue; they think the law doesn’t apply to them; and they are right in many circumstances.

This is Wilhoit's Law in a nutshell:

“The elite are protected from the law, but not bound by it, while poor people are bound by the law, but not protected from it.”

So let’s review. Trump and his minions have claimed that democrats are the Party of drug traffickers, sex traffickers, rapists and criminals. Yet, all evidence points to the contrary.

It is Trump who pardoned the J6th insurrectionists, who in many cases were violent; receiving 10-20 years in jail. And others were arrested for possessing child porn, or trying to date underage women. Trump also inserted himself into the Tate Brother’s controversy, forcing Romania to release the two into US custody after they were being charged with drug and human sex trafficking, as well as rape.

Trump also claims that America is facing a drug war, yet he has pardoned the founder of Silk Road, Ross Ulbricht, a dark web marketplace for buying and selling illicit drugs, including Fentanyl.

He is also pardoning the former president of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández, who is currently serving a 45-year prison sentence in the U.S. for drug trafficking. Yet, he is about to bomb Venezuela because he claims Maduro is engaging in the cocaine trade.

Is it me, or does everyone else sense a pattern emerging? Just asking for a friend!…:)

Carol Gamm
No question about Bannon. One of the many who has successfully hidden under the radar. Let’s also look at Ken Starr.

