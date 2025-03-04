I spent four years trying to explain how good the economy was under Joe Biden and nothing I said about unemployment, GDP growth, boat sales, or anything else resonated with people.

But today we’re at the start of the Trumpcession so maybe people will be ready to look at the evidence? Because the stock market is tanking and GDP growth is forecasted to go negative.

Get ready, fam. America finally touched the stove.

(Composite / Photos: GettyImages, moving images: Shutterstock)

1. Reverse Hockey Stick

The financial markets are not happy.

They’re not spooked—we’re not seeing a massive sell-off. The S&P and Dow averages are down about 4.25 percent over the last month. The NASDAQ is down by 7.5 percent.

This isn’t panic. It’s resignation. The markets are finally in the process of pricing in the Trump administration. They’re coming to grips with the fact that tariffs are real, chaos is total, austerity is biting, inflation is rising, and growth?

All apologies to Kamala Harris but we are going back. AF.