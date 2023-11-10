The Bulwark

Jason's avatar
Jason
Nov 10, 2023

"Maybe they can add more streamers and increase the savings. And then they could, potentially, bring all those channels straight to the consumer via some sort of cord or cable. It’s just crazy enough to work!"

Alright, I laughed at this. Time really is a flat circle.

Sharon King
Nov 11, 2023

Also, thank you for continuing to speak out about the shocking anti-Israel, pro-terrorist demonstrations in America. I am so stunned and horrified by these reactions to actual slaughter of innocents.

