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Dave Zimny's avatar
Dave Zimny
30m

Sorry if I don't quite understand the concept, but isn't "suicidal empathy" something that has been widely admired, not condemned, as far back as human history can be traced? What else besides "suicidal empathy" could be credited for the parent who willingly gives up his life for his child, or the passerby who rescues a drowning stranger at the cost of his own life, or the hero who risks his own life by running into a burning building to bring out trapped strangers? Or even, to stretch the case a little, to the soldier who throws himself on a grenade to save the lives of his buddies? "Suicidal empathy" seems to be just the latest, nastiest neo-Randian label for selfless heroism. Is it really likely that the young lady in New York thought "I have more empathy for the person who attacked me than for those he might harm in the future"? Perhaps, in the twisted minds of Saad or Musk, but to me and most clear-thinking people, no such thought would have passed through her mind. That's not how real people think. I would prefer to think that her motivation was simple altruism mixed with some notion of justice. And in a much less tragic form, that altruism explains the life of Martin Luther King, Jr., Mother Teresa, Nelson Mandela, and thousands of lesser known heroes. Saad and Musk are idiots.

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Leslie J's avatar
Leslie J
27m

I wish I could find the exact quote I saw online but I have started using sympathetic instead of empathy because empathy is used incorrectly. Thank you for this well written article.

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