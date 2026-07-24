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Susan A. Watson's avatar
Susan A. Watson
1h

It is a cynical ploy by Hegseth and the administration to hide behind respect for the troops. They know full well that the individuals charged with executing operations did not spontaneously decide to go to war and are not responsible for Trump's choices. Hopefully voters can see that, too.

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Murphnik's avatar
Murphnik
1h

Thank you, sir. Well said.

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