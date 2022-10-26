Recently at The Bulwark:

Montclair, Virginia

I’ve lived in this part of Northern Virginia for a few years, and every fall I drive by the Montclair Tabernacle Church of God and see the enormous haunted house attraction that the church hosts. It sounds bizarre, I know, but the church sees the intensely terrifying “Death Trail” as a tool of evangelism. But on Monday night, I’m on the church grounds to hear another dynamic Christian figure strike the fear of God into me: Ted Cruz.

The GOP has become a host body for some of the most radical voices in America, who spread disinformation and use increasingly violent rhetoric. And the party’s enablers don’t say a word. How are the Republicans going to get this to stop? Robert Draper joins Charlie Sykes.

Living in Wisconsin, it’s easy to feel an outsized sense of importance. Once again, we find ourselves in a pivotal state at a key moment. Once again, the eyes of the nation are upon us. And so, once again, I find myself wishing to the cosmic powers that be, for my own sake and that of my fellow Cheeseheads, please don’t let us look like a bunch of idiots. Because, honestly, we’re not. This is a state of decent and hard-working people. It’s just that we have always been politically divided, torn between our two most famous U.S. senators, Robert “Fighting Bob” La Follette and Joe McCarthy. (Both, by the way, were Republicans when they served in Congress.)

Why don’t you just move? Addison Del Mastro breaks what people mean when they say this.

More crossover for Tim Ryan… Dave Hobson, a former GOP rep from Ohio, penned a scathing critique of J.D. Vance and made the case for Republicans to support Ryan.

While we wait for baseball, let’s remember the Metrodome… The ugliest stadium in recent baseball history.

Now we know… Why Regnery recalled Dinesh D’Souza’s book.

Putting country, state or county over party… A column in the Post-Dispatch from our friend Lynn Schmidt.

Jesus Christ, soccer star… The latest from our pal Matt Labash.

Fentanyl, explained… The WSJ provides facts behind the drug that’s often hysterically hyped by politicians.

Civil war? Adam Kinzinger joins Jordan Klepper to talk about the state of divide.

YOLO… An anti motorcycle helmet activist dies in a predictable way: doing what he loved.

Arnold is good at social media… This is amazing.

