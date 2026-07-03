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The Blockhead Chronicles's avatar
The Blockhead Chronicles
2hEdited

I commented on the uneven NYT piece about films representative of America, and I’ll say the same here: “The Godfather,” an immigrant story about principles, violence, money, family, and selling out your morals.

“I believe in America.” Of course. Where else could this happen?

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Andy K's avatar
Andy K
1h

I always watch 1776, the movie based on the play. What I love about is how it shows what everyone is motivated by or loyal to. Characters are loyal to their states, people, military, ideology and it all is a mirror to where we stand and the problems still persist whether it be 1776, 1976, or 2026.

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