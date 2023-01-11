U.S. President Joe Biden talks to reporters before walking to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House January 4, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

1. Biden’s Classified Documents

In ordinary times, we wouldn’t spend even a single clock cycle on the Biden-classified-documents story. But these are not ordinary times. So let’s get the particulars out of the way:

In 2017 Biden, now an ex-vice president, set up a think tank in Washington, the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement.

On November 2, 2022, Biden’s lawyers were clearing out his office at the Biden Center and found 10 classified documents mixed in a box with unclassified documents, inside a locked closet.

Biden’s lawyers immediately—the same day—contacted the National Archives to alert them to the breach.

The National Archives came and took possession of the documents the next morning.

The National Archives then notified the Department of Justice of the breach.

The attorney general in turn tasked a Trump-appointed prosecutor, John R. Lausch, to investigate the breach.

By all accounts, both the White House and Biden’s personal attorneys are currently cooperating with this investigation.

Rep. James Comer, the new Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee, has requested that the White House and National Archives turn over all related correspondence between themselves and the Department of Justice to ensure that no hanky-panky is going on.

And that’s that. These classified documents were in Biden’s possession. They shouldn’t have been. His people discovered the violation and turned the documents over. The Department of Justice is investigating to see if there is criminal liability. Biden is cooperating with the investigation. The House is looking over everyone’s shoulder to keep them honest.

This is how the system is supposed to work. It’s a dog-bites-man story.

With one teensy-weensy exception . . .