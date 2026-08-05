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William Anderson's avatar
William Anderson
16m

I’m going to openly say what we only ever gesture at; I’m always made deeply uncomfortable by the subtext of these conversations; same with Mamdani.

There is a large portion of the American population that does not want to treat Muslims as full citizens of the American country with the same rights and the same responsibilities as anyone else in the country. And whenever we talk about “is $Muslim a good politician?” - well, we need to talk about that, obviously, the stakes are too high to not do that - but I always feel like we concede a bit too much ground by refusing to attack the premise that Mamdani and El-Sayed have as much right to participate in society as anyone else.

This is important enough to me that I always feel… uncomfortable. These are important questions. But it’s important that we maintain the answer to the question that these articles only ever gesture at - “is it acceptable for a politician to be a Muslim?” with “screw you, of course it is.”

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Will Weisser's avatar
Will Weisser
11m

"Hong can be his human shield" is an excellent point - haven't heard that elsewhere. Much like Susan Collins has spent decades being shielded by much crazier Republicans.

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