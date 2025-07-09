The Case for Epstein Trutherism
Maybe there really is a conspiracy and the Trump administration is covering it up.
1. The Lost City of E
I am, as a rule, skeptical of conspiracy theories. And we should stipulate that maybe it’s true, as the unsigned Department of Justice memo states, that a “systematic review revealed no incriminating ‘client list’” for Jeffrey Epstein.
But if you want to believe, there’s a pretty good case to be made that the Epstein client list could be real.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Bulwark to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.