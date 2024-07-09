U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House on February 8, 2024 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

1. Malarkey

Yesterday was mixed for Joe Biden, which probably counts as a win. A few hours after sending his sternly worded letter to Democrats daring them to run against him at the convention, the senior Democrat on the Armed Services Committee, Rep. Adam Smith, said Biden should step aside.

Representative Tom Carper—from Delaware—was noncommittal.

But other Dems came out for Biden. AOC declared for him, and his Zoom call with the Congressional Black Caucus seems to have gone well. If Biden can hang in there through the NATO summit then maybe the tide goes out and the party decides to stay with him?

Since the June 27 debate, we have had some intense discussions about Biden’s candidacy—mostly focused on whether he should get out and what would happen if he does. But since he’s giving every signal of intending to stick around, we have to be sure to think through both sides of the argument. Let’s start with this: I’m going to give you the best argument for why Biden should remain the Democratic nominee.

It boils down to a single premise: