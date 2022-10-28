The Bulwark

BM
Oct 28, 2022

EXCELLENT comment on that scene in The Shining, one of the best scenes in one of the best movies. I personally subscribe to the theory that the text is littered with clues that Jack is also sexually and not just physically abusing Danny.

"Does Tony tell you to do things...?"

"I don't want to talk about Tony anymore."

"Okay. That's fine." That grimace.

Liberal Cynic
Oct 30, 2022

If I could figure out how to make movie theater popcorn at home I'd never darken the door to a theater again.

