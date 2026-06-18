The Bulwark

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Garvin's avatar
Garvin
26m

"Cinematographer Pat Scola (who worked with Sarnoski on his precious two features)..."

This is just an old editor's guess, but maybe the word should be "previous" instead of "precious," my love. If I'm right and you make the change, feel free to erase this comment.

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