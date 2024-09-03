The Bulwark
Revisiting 'A Quiet Place: Day One'
Revisiting 'A Quiet Place: Day One'

Plus: Why did Bloomberg quietly bury a big new interview show?
Sonny Bunch
Sep 03, 2024
Transcript
MovieStillsDB

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss Bloomberg’s odd decision to bury Olivia Nuzzi’s interview show. (For background, make sure to read Ben Smith’s story on the matter.) Then they review A Quiet Place: Day One, which hit Paramount+ recently. Is the latest from the director of Pig worth a stream? Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday for our bonus episode looking ahead to award season cinema. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
Sonny Bunch
