Revisiting 'A Quiet Place: Day One'

MovieStillsDB

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss Bloomberg’s odd decision to bury Olivia Nuzzi’s interview show. (For background, make sure to read Ben Smith’s story on the matter.) Then they review A Quiet Place: Day One, which hit Paramount+ recently. Is the latest from the director of Pig worth a stream? Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday for our bonus episode looking ahead to award season cinema. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

Share