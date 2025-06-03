Why 'Lilo & Stitch' Is a Big Hit

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) ask if the fractured media landscape makes it harder to mint movie stars. (You can read the discussed piece by Nicholas Quah here.) Then they review Lilo & Stitch, which has turned out to be a smash hit for Disney. Turns out families like having things to take young kids to, who knew. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday for a breakdown of our favorite animated Disney movies. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

Share