The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
Why 'Lilo & Stitch' Is a Big Hit
2
0:00
-41:51

Why 'Lilo & Stitch' Is a Big Hit

Plus: How the fractured publicity landscape makes it hard to sell movies.
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sonny Bunch
Jun 03, 2025
2
Share
Transcript
‘Lilo & Stitch’ (2025) (MovieStillsDB)

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) ask if the fractured media landscape makes it harder to mint movie stars. (You can read the discussed piece by Nicholas Quah here.) Then they review Lilo & Stitch, which has turned out to be a smash hit for Disney. Turns out families like having things to take young kids to, who knew. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday for a breakdown of our favorite animated Disney movies. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

Share

Discussion about this episode

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture