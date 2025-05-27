The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
Finally 'Reckoning' with AI
3
0:00
-45:03

Finally 'Reckoning' with AI

From Mission:Impossible to large language models, wrestling with the future.
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sonny Bunch
May 27, 2025
3
Share
Transcript

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discussed how AI is both helping animators lip sync cartoons and also completely inventing books for summer reading lists. Then they review Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, the conclusion of a series that has grown up with—and grown wary of—the digital age. Will ‘The Entity’ be the death of us all? Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday for a bonus episode about the increasing respectability of video game movies. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

Share

Discussion about this episode

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture