Finally 'Reckoning' with AI

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discussed how AI is both helping animators lip sync cartoons and also completely inventing books for summer reading lists. Then they review Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, the conclusion of a series that has grown up with—and grown wary of—the digital age. Will ‘The Entity’ be the death of us all? Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday for a bonus episode about the increasing respectability of video game movies. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

Share