Across the Movie Aisle
Canceling ‘The Late Show’: Business or Politics?
Canceling ‘The Late Show’: Business or Politics?

Plus, ‘Eddington’ takes us back to 2020. Is it a fun visit?
Jul 22, 2025
On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (the Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discussed the cancelation of The Late Show. Is this move being motivated by politics or the declining economic prospects of linear TV more broadly? Then they reviewed Eddington, Ari Aster’s gonzo look at life in 2020, the year of COVID and the Doomscroll. Make sure to swing by Thursday for a bonus episode on Christopher Nolan’s gutsy strategy for The Odyssey. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

