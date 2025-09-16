The Bulwark

The Degrading 'Long Walk'
The Degrading 'Long Walk'

Plus: Was Comedy Central right to pull a South Park rerun?
Sonny Bunch
Sep 16, 2025
‘The Long Walk’ (MovieStillsDB)

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch, Alyssa Rosenberg, and Peter Suderman discuss Comedy Central’s decision to pull a recent South Park from the rerun rotation after the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Then they review The Long Walk, a movie that is either appropriately brutal or exploitatively violent. Which? Hard to say, but the end result is pretty depressing, regardless. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Thursday for a bonus Stephen King adaptation draft. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend.

