Across the Movie Aisle
Stephen King, Infinitely Adaptable
Stephen King, Infinitely Adaptable

Sonny Bunch
Sep 18, 2025
Stephen King in ‘Maximum Overdrive’

On this week’s bonus episode of Across the Movie Aisle, we chose some of our favorite Stephen King adaptations in snake-draft format. There’s approximately seventeen million of them, so no risk of running out of good options here.

