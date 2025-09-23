The FCC v. Jimmy Kimmel

(Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

On this week’s episode, delayed slightly due to technical difficulties, Sonny, Peter, and Alyssa broke down the struggle between Jimmy Kimmel, Disney, Nexstar/Sinclair, and Brendan Carr at the FCC. Is this just business as usual at the FCC, or has the regulatory administration overstepped its bounds here. Then we said goodbye to Robert Redford, looking at some of his 1970s classics like All the President’s Men, Three Days of the Condor, and The Sting, among other titles. If you enjoyed the episode, share it with a friend!

