The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
The FCC v. Jimmy Kimmel
0:00
-47:55

The FCC v. Jimmy Kimmel

Plus: RIP, Robert Redford.
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sonny Bunch
Sep 23, 2025
Share
Transcript
(Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

On this week’s episode, delayed slightly due to technical difficulties, Sonny, Peter, and Alyssa broke down the struggle between Jimmy Kimmel, Disney, Nexstar/Sinclair, and Brendan Carr at the FCC. Is this just business as usual at the FCC, or has the regulatory administration overstepped its bounds here. Then we said goodbye to Robert Redford, looking at some of his 1970s classics like All the President’s Men, Three Days of the Condor, and The Sting, among other titles. If you enjoyed the episode, share it with a friend!

Share

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture