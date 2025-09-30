The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
Why Did Apple Shelve 'The Savant'?
1
0:00
-53:47

Why Did Apple Shelve 'The Savant'?

Plus: 'One Battle After Another' reviewed!
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sonny Bunch
Sep 30, 2025
1
Share
Transcript
‘The Savant’ (MovieStillsDB)

On this week’s episode, Sonny, Peter, and Alyssa discussed Apple’s move to shelve the TV show The Savant in the wake of multiple bouts of politically inspired violence. Then they reviewed One Battle After Another, the latest movie from Paul Thomas Anderson starring Leonardo DiCaprio. (Here’s a link to the New York Times profile of PTA mentioned briefly in the podcast this week.) Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday for a bonus episode about PTA. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

Share

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture