Dwayne Johnson's 'Smashing Machine'

Before we get to the episode, a quick note: we are spinning off Across the Movie Aisle into its own separate thing; it will no longer be part of the Bulwark network of shows, but it will still exist on Substack at movieaisle.substack.com. If you listen via Apple, nothing much will change for the moment; if you listen via Substack there may be a few changes for you. But we’ll cover that next week in our first episode at the new spot. —SB

‘The Smashing Machine’ (MovieStillsDB)

On this week’s episode, Sonny, Peter, and Alyssa look at the perilous state of film and television production in Los Angeles. Is Hollywood’s time as the undisputed king of film production at an end? What does that mean for the people who make a living out there? And what does it mean for the idea of an American film industry? Then they review The Smashing Machine, Dwayne Johnson and Benny Safdie’s award season play. Is this the movie The Rock needs to regain some credibility as an actor? Or does it miss the mark?