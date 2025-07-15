The Bulwark

Across the Movie Aisle
The Scourge of Celebrity AI Scams
The Scourge of Celebrity AI Scams

Plus: The interesting immigration politics of 'Superman'!
Sonny Bunch
Jul 15, 2025
Transcript
Apologies: an editing snafu led to last week’s episode being reedited and uploaded in the initial version of this post.

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) ask why Keanu Reeves, of all people, is the most-impersonated celebrity by scammers and how AI is being used to take money from lonely elderly people. (For more, read Rebecca Keegan’s great piece in the Hollywood Reporter on this terrifying, saddening subject.) Then they review Superman, an oddly Dubya-coded superhero movie. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Thursday for a bonus episode about Superman’s place in the cinematic canon. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

Discussion about this episode

