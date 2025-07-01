Is Denis Villeneuve the Right Guy for 'Bond'?

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss Denis Villeneuve’s new gig: director, Bond director. Is he the man for the job? And who should he bring on as his James Bond. What does James Bond even mean in the modern world? Then they review F1: The Movie, Apple’s first big theatrical hit. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Thursday for a bonus episode on the New York Times’s top 100 movies since 2000. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!
