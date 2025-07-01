The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
Is Denis Villeneuve the Right Guy for 'Bond'?
3
0:00
-43:31

Is Denis Villeneuve the Right Guy for 'Bond'?

Plus: 'F1: The Movie'!
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sonny Bunch
Jul 01, 2025
3
Share
Transcript
Denis Villeneuve, shooting ‘Sicario’ (MovieStillsDB)

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss Denis Villeneuve’s new gig: director, Bond director. Is he the man for the job? And who should he bring on as his James Bond. What does James Bond even mean in the modern world? Then they review F1: The Movie, Apple’s first big theatrical hit. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Thursday for a bonus episode on the New York Times’s top 100 movies since 2000. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

Share

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture