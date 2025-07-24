Is 'The Odyssey' the Most Anticipated Movie Ever?

On this week’s episode, we talk about Christopher Nolan’s decision to offer tickets for the 70mm IMAX screenings of The Odyssey a year in advance and cinematic anticipation more broadly. Is this hubris? Or is Christopher Nolan simply better than the movie gods who preceded him?
Across the Movie Aisle
Audio
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them. Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes