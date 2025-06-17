The Bulwark

Across the Movie Aisle
Does 'Materialists' Work?
Plus: the hypocrisy of indie cinema fans.
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sonny Bunch
Jun 17, 2025
In this episode of Across the Movie Aisle, host Sonny Bunch is joined by Alyssa Rosenberg and Peter Suderman to unpack the outrage over indie film platform MUBI’s investment ties and whether ethical boycotts are even coherent in modern capitalism. Then they dig into Celine Song’s latest film Materialists, a rom-com that tries to be profound—but might just be pretty nonsense.

