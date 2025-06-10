The Bulwark

Across the Movie Aisle
Plotting 'The Phoenician Scheme'
Plotting 'The Phoenician Scheme'

Plus: are conservatives about to break into movies (again)?
Sonny Bunch
Jun 10, 2025
On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss the latest effort by conservatives to break into the world of big-time film production, this effort headed by Leonard Leo of the Federalist Society. Then they review The Phoenician Scheme, a movie some might describe as … conservative? Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ for our bonus episode on Wes Anderson and his forthcoming box set. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

