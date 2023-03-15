The Bulwark

Lewis Grotelueschen
Mar 15, 2023

"There is no room for Putin apologists in the Republican Party." - Mike Pence

Do I laugh, cry, or explode when I read this? Next he'll tell us there is no room for p***y grabbers in the Republican Party.

Mar 15, 2023

I would love to believe that the voters are smart, however, JVL got it right yesterday when he pointed out that far too many R voters will ignore the existential geo-political struggle because the barista at Starbuck's has she/her on her name tag, and displaying one's pronouns in public is a bridge too far.

As to Bethany Mandel.....my goodness if you can't define a term that you just wrote a book about, well, that seems a bit odd. I am just spitbaling here, but maybe her whole schtick is a grift. Hmmm, inquiring minds would like to know.

