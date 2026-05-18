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WGunnels's avatar
WGunnels
6m

I think one lesson of Reconstruction is that crimes against democracy and the constitution should carry maximum penalties—with any form of clemency reserved only for those who clearly and loudly renounce their crimes.

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MProvenza's avatar
MProvenza
5m

I was incensed when I first heard the news, was moderately appeased, and upon further reflection am still pissed off.

If you cannot hold accountable people who betray their office and attack the very fundamental parts of elective government how can you have a democracy.

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