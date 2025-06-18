The Bulwark

Shantha Smith's avatar
Shantha Smith
2h

This is what American minorities face. Monied interests are happy to take our money, but won't stand in the way of anyone else treating us poorly and ultimately taking that money away. America has to decide that it is not a white Christian nation, but a nation of immigrants and democratic ideals. Anything short of that will result in decline for all of us.

James Woodruff
2h

The Dodgers have 24 hours to come out strongly against the immigration raids, ICE as a whole, and the militarization of LA, or they can fuck off forever. I will never support anyone who does not support my community.

