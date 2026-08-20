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Patrick Rutledge's avatar
Patrick Rutledge
9m

JD Vance is the king of knowing a little bit about a lot of things, and very little about important things.

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William Anderson's avatar
William Anderson
2mEdited

I'm going to talk about JD Vance's stuff about the dollar as reserve currency being a curse. This is, patently insane.

It's also a form of insane that we can't explain to anyone else. The Sarah Longwell-types of the world will insist that we, as the educated, responsible people, have a responsibility to explain to the Cleti of the world how and why America's dollar being the reserve currency is good.

I cannot possibly understand how anyone could fail to understand 'selling someone ink and paper for $100 is a pretty good deal, that's why counterfeiters like to do it', but hey, apparently that happens.

How are we supposed to 'explain' it to them when educational polarization means they see our endorsement of something as a reason not to do it? If we tell someone not to whizz on an electric fence, and they say 'I'll show you, cuck' and electrocute themselves to death, is that somehow our fault for not being respectful enough of them?

Because that's where this argument is going.

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