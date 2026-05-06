The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mjdlight's avatar
mjdlight
1hEdited

Totally agree with the premise that the US is undergoing enshittification, and let me point out a rare exception to the general enshittification trend as represented by Spirit Airlines/US Govt.

That exception is Costco, and specifically, we can point to the $1.50 hot dog/soda combo as an example of how they have held the line against it.

Legend has it that some years after one of the founders of Costco stepped down, his successor CEO was floating the idea of raising the price of the $1.50 hot dog combo. And the founder sent his successor an email that said, "If you raise the price of the hot dog, I will f*cking kill you."

The price stayed the same, and is still the same. And that is just one example of how Costco has stayed true to the principles that made it a success in the first place.

It is one of the few places in America (along with public libraries, but I'm a public librarian, so I'm biased) that feels like it still works, that has remained GOOD, despite all the chaos, decay, and debasement happening around us.

Reply
Share
13 replies
Paul Topping's avatar
Paul Topping
1h

One big enabler of enshittification is when users don't expect the service/product/government to make them happy/rich/free. This is what really pissed me off when Reagan claimed that government was not here to fix things. (Yes, I know there was context for his statement but he didn't really dispute the idea.) My impression is that people in other countries, the ones with high "happiness" scores, do expect and receive a lot more from government. We should do the same.

Reply
Share
7 replies
209 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture