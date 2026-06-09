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willoughby's avatar
willoughby
19m

My sister once looked up the coat of arms for the noble side of our family (we come from the ignoble side). It was "Gules, on a fess between three parrots argent," and as little girls we used to chant these words at each other, giggling uproariously. So much for nobility.

As for the decline and fall of the Freedom Caucus, I'd like to think that John Boehner (who I still can't help kinda missing) is lifting a glass of fine Italian red in their honor.

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dcicero's avatar
dcicero
15m

Re: "the House Folding Caucus"

My favorite was Chip Roy. Man, that guy would holler and scream and prance around and wave his arms and scream some more. He was really good at that. Brought a real talent to Washington.

And every single solitary time, he caved. He never got anything for his antics. Nothing. Ever. Never even influenced anything. And now he's gone. And we're all better off.

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