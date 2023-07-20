Recently in The Bulwark:

Donald Trump is the victim of his own success. At least, that’s the take House Speaker Kevin McCarthy offered in response to news that the former and would-be next president faces a third criminal indictment, this time for trying to end American democracy by plotting to steal an election and stirring up a mob to assist. “If you noticed recently, President Trump went up in the polls and was actually surpassing President Biden for reelection,” McCarthy told reporters on Tuesday as the news broke that Special Counsel Jack Smith had notified Trump he was a target of possible criminal prosecution. “So what do they do now? Weaponize government to go after their number-one opponent.”

By the numbers, it’s morning in Joe Biden’s America. Inflation just hit a two-year low. Unemployment is at a record low. The markets are climbing and 401(k)s are up. The Fed is predicting a “soft landing.” But from what I can tell, Biden isn’t getting any credit. When I talk to Republican primary voters from around the country in weekly focus groups, it’s clear that the positive macroeconomic trends haven’t translated into a feeling of prosperity—at least, not yet.

“IT’S NOT A PAYOFF; IT’S A GIFT.” Robert De Niro looks stunned. And I choke up again—somehow, this finale just doesn’t get old. When you’ve watched a movie twelve times in eight years, you start looking for reasons, just to preserve your critical dignity. I like to think of myself as a discerning cinephile, but why, then, is a goofy ’80s buddy comedy in my top five films of all time? Midnight Run—released 35 years ago today—is something of a cult classic, its impact on filmmakers covert but pervasive. (In other words, it’s not just me.) In the same way that Die Hard shaped dozens of subsequent action flicks, Midnight Run passed down a set of subtler storytelling hacks—a model for how to beautifully and economically develop a friendship.

Happy Thursday! Reminder: No Thursday Night Bulwark tonight. We’re still on a summer schedule for what is shaping up to be on the of the hottest on record.

In local news… Area Man Dan Snyder fined $60 million on the way out of the NFL, making it once again OK to be a D.C. football fan.

In Nebraska… A teen was sentenced to 90 days in jail for an improper burial after an abortion, Rolling Stone reports.

The Incredibly Weird Campaign of Ron DeSantis… Friend of the newsletter Max Burns has a new YouTube channel you should check out. He put on his special Florida shirt just for you.

Attention Baseball Lovers… Did you know that your MLB.TV subscription also gives you access to live video of every minor league game? (No, this does not absolve Rob Manfred from murdering dozens of MiLB franchises.) But it’s cool that I can watch the Guardians High-A Affiliate, the Lake County Captains, that I worked for during their inaugural season, whenever I want.

“Expect more lean, intimate events…” With Ron DeSantis? Are you sure that this is a reboot that will work? I guess the “Make America Florida” tagline has to go, too. Is he, as TPM’s Josh Marshall, suggests, trying to preserve credibility for 2028?

How John Fetterman… came out of the darkness.

Manchin/Murkowski? The Alaska Senator self-selects as a “No Labels” voter.

“Based” Mike Lee continues his weird Twitter diplomacy… This time sharing a meme accusing Ukraine of being money launderers. Jon Papavaritis observes: “Say what you will about Jason Chaffetz, but at least he had the integrity to resign when he decided he'd rather do Fox News bits than be a congressman.”

A last look at Warner Brothers Ranch… So many TV show and movie memories, about to be paved over for high-tech sound stages. Like this one.

Try that in a small town… Jason Aldean’s new music video was pulled by CMT due to controversy about the lyrics and filming locations.

Looking for a summer playlist? If you’re looking for a summer playlist, former President Barack Obama just released his summer playlist. And check to see if your library is a member of Freegal, which gives you 5 free downloads a week and 24/7 unlimited streaming.

Twitter Democrats vs. IRL Democrats… Twitter often misrepresents real life, as depicted here.

Texas leaves ERIC. Would Texas make their elections less secure to cater to the hurt feelings of the 2020 stolen election conspiracy crowd when 84% of Texas Republicans think their elections are run, with ERIC, just fine? Yes, they would. Good luck building your own system!

Do not hire Sarah Palin to do a Cameo for your business… Unless you want pure art.

