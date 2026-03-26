Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) speaks during a news conference about the SAVE America Act on March 19, 2026. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

One ballot after another

The SAVE Act and its slightly altered variations—the SAVE America Act and the MEGA Act—all seek to accomplish the same goal: to protect “election integrity” by suppressing voting. For its Republican advocates, the president foremost among them, the legislation is urgently necessary to ensure that Democrats—whose supposed “electoral victories” in recent years are all totally fake and fraudulent—do not win again.

But the prospect of passing some iteration of the SAVE Act is diminishing by the day. Despite a concerted effort to bend or break the Senate’s filibuster rules, not enough GOP members are on board to do that. And if they’re not, then the bill is not going to secure nearly enough votes to make it to President Donald Trump’s desk.

In fact, it’s unlikely it will even get all of the Republican votes.