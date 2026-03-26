The GOP’s Voter-Suppression Bill Hangs by a Thread
But how can Republicans say this bill is the only thing that can save the midterms for them and then not pass it?
One ballot after another
The SAVE Act and its slightly altered variations—the SAVE America Act and the MEGA Act—all seek to accomplish the same goal: to protect “election integrity” by suppressing voting. For its Republican advocates, the president foremost among them, the legislation is urgently necessary to ensure that Democrats—whose supposed “electoral victories” in recent years are all totally fake and fraudulent—do not win again.
But the prospect of passing some iteration of the SAVE Act is diminishing by the day. Despite a concerted effort to bend or break the Senate’s filibuster rules, not enough GOP members are on board to do that. And if they’re not, then the bill is not going to secure nearly enough votes to make it to President Donald Trump’s desk.
In fact, it’s unlikely it will even get all of the Republican votes.