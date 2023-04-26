The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kim M Murphy's avatar
Kim M Murphy
Apr 26, 2023

I was good with Mona’s slap back until she got to her “admiration” of Thomas. Le sigh.

There is nothing to admire about Clarence Thomas, the justice. He is a weak legal mind and a poor writer. He professes an adherence to “originalism” (an artificial concept created to hide a multitude of sins and dodges), but only when it suits him, and he’s mean as a snake. Witness last Friday’s dissent to the mifepristone stay. Good God.

Personally, he’s repulsive. He’s a sexual harasser (three more witnesses waited in the wings back in 1991), married to a lunatic, and now we find he’s a deceptive freeloader.

What a guy, Mona. But you call POTUS a “liar.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
33 replies
Deutschmeister's avatar
Deutschmeister
Apr 26, 2023Edited

"Poor Joe Biden can’t seem to break out [of] the background of our obsessive news cycles. So we got the usual reminders that he (1) is old, (2) polls poorly, (3) is old, (4) is hated on the far right, (5) is old, (6) is old, and (7) is old."

There. Fixed it for ya. (The Kamala problem is largely unstated but an elephant in the room, outsized by its omission in current mainstream media coverage.) It's April 2023 of a campaign that will not conclude until November 2024 and I'm already exhausted with references to Biden's age now, age later, and perceived fragility -- and when his likely opposition is nearly as old (and also flagrantly violates the Reagan Rule of what constitutes too old in the eyes of the electorate, not that GOP voters have an issue with that) and much less physically capable by all appearances, including even walking upright and going down stairs. (I'll leave out the vast mental and psychological difference between the two -- it is chicken salad versus chicken shit and a topic that requires much more time and space than any of us here have to spare.)

I get it that age is an issue. But it isn't the only issue, in a world where the GOP is crazy and proud of it, a longtime nemesis is at war with another nation and would expand it if feasible, China remains a wild card, and stability and predictability, not to mention civility, remain virtues. I'm asking out loud of the age-obsessed: tell us, objectively and in detail, what Biden has accomplished since January 2021, as an old man or otherwise. There are important things there, not least navigating us out of the pandemic and back into normal daily life. His has been a steady hand on the wheel, as opposed to Trump's daily drama and unpredictability.

If the GOP is primarily obsessed with trans issues, Don't Say Gay, and banning books, as opposed to jobs and the economy, Biden must be doing something right. So let's hear about that. Maybe his age and experience have been positive and productive for us. I'm glad to have that discussion too, if others will join me there.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
61 replies
239 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture