Hey, y’all, it’s Tim, in today for JVL. The birthday boy will be back tomorrow.

(The Bulwark / Photos: GettyImages / Midjourney)

1. Three Little Purges

Here are some recent news items from what remains of the “normie” GOP that you may have seen:

Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.), one of the two remaining Trump impeachers in the GOP conference, is facing a serious challenge from Tiffany Smiley, the party’s failed 2022 Senate candidate. The RNC has parted ways with Charlie Spies, the powerful GOP establishment attorney who was brought in to add some heft to the party committee–turned–Trump Family Piggy Bank. He was let go in part because of his past comments about Trump’s election lies. On the Sunday shows, Republicans who were once presented as a cause for hope that the party wasn’t completely lost to aggressively amoral Trumpism refused to state that they would accept the results of the 2024 election and advanced humiliating lies about the 2020 result that should haunt them forever.

The incentives and motivations undergirding all three of these stories are the same: