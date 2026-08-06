Artist’s interpretation of JVL’s resting rage state. (Photo: Getty Images / Brendan Hunter)

Welcome to Solutions Week at the Triad!

On Monday we came up with a new law to fix American political life—the Transparency Requirements Under Modern Presidents Act. On Tuesday we figured out how to solve the Democrats’ DSA problem by splitting off “Social Democrats.”

Today I’m going to sketch out a blueprint for reforming the systemic problems with how the federal government is constituted. I do not have a snappy, camera-ready name for it, but that’s a feature not a bug.

Ready to roll up your sleeves? Let’s look at America’s problems challenges opportunities and come up with some real-world, non-fantasy solutions.

1. Structures

What is the root of our problem right now?

It’s the character of the American people. Some significant minority of the country wants a post-liberal order.

We can’t change that reality. It will either get worse or resolve itself, independent of any conscious choices made by the forces of liberalism.

What we can do is reform our system of government, which has gone from protecting minority rights to enforcing minority rule. If post-liberalism is going to triumph, at least the chuds should have to earn it at the ballot box. We shouldn’t get dog-walked into a post-liberal order because a bunch of existing liberal institutions got hacked.

So the mission is: How do we reform existing systems to rebalance the power afforded to the minority?

I come to you today not with complaints, but answers. Let’s ride.