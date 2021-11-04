🏒 FACEOFF 🏒

While we spent a lot of time talking about the Virginia election, one thing we didn’t discuss is the fact that a fair number of insurrectionists who were either in office or ran for it or kept their jobs.

And that’s disturbing, as the HuffPo reports.

Thankfully, some of them lost. Sadly, some of them won.

LAURA K. FIELD: Jonathan Rauch’s important new book largely neglects the ways in which science can pose a threat to liberal politics.

The fight for the soul of the GOP may be over, but Rep. Adam Kinzinger sees a political future — maybe even a challenge against TFG. "I'm willing to lose to get the message out." The retiring congressman joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.

CHARLIE SYKES shares advice from across the pond.

JVL on the newest Good Republican.

TIM MILLER: Americans don’t know what’s in the bills.

SONNY BUNCH: On the soundtracks that shape our lives.

SHAY KHATIRI: A new report from the Treasury Department makes a good case for kicking the habit.

THOMAS LECAQUE: They thought a resurrected JFK and JFK Jr. would show up to make Trump president—and then some.

SONNY BUNCH: How he wound up in 'Halloween Kills,' the promise and peril of self-distribution, and more.

It’s Trump’s party now… They’re literally putting his mane on the elephant logo in South Carolina.

Yikes… A government agency in Utah asked folks if they planned to join Trump’s social media network.

Hey brother, can you spare $10k? Because J.D. Vance and his sugar daddy will have dinner with you if you have the spare change.

Meanwhile, long shot challenger Matt Dolan made a counter-offer.

Could not resist…

