While we spent a lot of time talking about the Virginia election, one thing we didn’t discuss is the fact that a fair number of insurrectionists who were either in office or ran for it or kept their jobs.
And that’s disturbing, as the HuffPo reports.
Thankfully, some of them lost. Sadly, some of them won.
The Limits of Liberal Science
LAURA K. FIELD: Jonathan Rauch’s important new book largely neglects the ways in which science can pose a threat to liberal politics.
Adam Kinzinger: What Comes Next?
The fight for the soul of the GOP may be over, but Rep. Adam Kinzinger sees a political future — maybe even a challenge against TFG. "I'm willing to lose to get the message out." The retiring congressman joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.
MORNING SHOTS: The Democrats' Dark Night of the Soul 🔓
CHARLIE SYKES shares advice from across the pond.
THE TRIAD: What's Wrong with Glenn Youngkin? 🔓
JVL on the newest Good Republican.
House Democrats on ‘tornado watch’ to pass agenda after disastrous election night - Kirk A. Bado and Casey Wooten, National Journal
Cops Arrested Her for Exercising Her First Amendment Rights. They Got Qualified Immunity—but the Appeals Court Wasn't Having It. - Billy Binion, Reason
Voting Rights Stalled Again in Senate After GOP Blocks Bill - Daniel Flatley and Laura Litvan, Bloomberg Businessweek
Tim Pool Caught COVID—and Joe Rogan Offered to Pay His Medical Bills - Robert Silverman, The Daily Beast
Will Dominion end up owning MyPillow if it wins a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against Mike Lindell? - Jacob Shamsian, Business Insider
You Can’t Win Elections by Telling Voters Their Concerns Are Imaginary - Yascha Mounck, The Atlantic
Not My Party: Dems in Trouble—the Price of Incompetence
TIM MILLER: Americans don’t know what’s in the bills.
Edgar Wright’s Musically Minded Mayhem
SONNY BUNCH: On the soundtracks that shape our lives.
America Is Addicted to Sanctions
SHAY KHATIRI: A new report from the Treasury Department makes a good case for kicking the habit.
The Sad, Weird, and Hilarious QAnon Gathering in Dallas
THOMAS LECAQUE: They thought a resurrected JFK and JFK Jr. would show up to make Trump president—and then some.
‘The Beta Test' Director Jim Cummings on Indie Life
SONNY BUNCH: How he wound up in 'Halloween Kills,' the promise and peril of self-distribution, and more.
It’s Trump’s party now… They’re literally putting his mane on the elephant logo in South Carolina.
Yikes… A government agency in Utah asked folks if they planned to join Trump’s social media network.
Hey brother, can you spare $10k? Because J.D. Vance and his sugar daddy will have dinner with you if you have the spare change.
Meanwhile, long shot challenger Matt Dolan made a counter-offer.
Could not resist…
