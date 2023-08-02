Recently in The Bulwark:

(Composite by Hannah Yoest / Photos: GettyImages / Shutterstock)

THE MAGNUM OPUS of the Trump indictment frenzy arrived on Tuesday, with a four-count indictment out of a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C. It is Donald Trump’s second federal indictment, and his third overall—so far. This new indictment brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith focuses on the various schemes to steal the 2020 presidential election from Joe Biden and—more critically—from the American voters, culminating in the ugly disgrace of the January 6th mob attack on the U.S. Capitol. The indictment is a big deal for the obvious reason that without it, the frontrunner for the 2024 GOP nomination for president would definitely have gotten away with having orchestrated an attempted violent coup against his own democratically elected government. He still might.

It was a long night for some RW pundits… Which might explain why they were a little cranky this morning. Their hysterics are because indictment is so solid it means that the 2024 election is probably over for Republicans. That's the basis for the anger. (Though four more years of Biden is good for business, unless a vein pops out of one’s forehead, I’m worried about you, Mark Levin!)

Ken White responds to National Review… “the editors of National Review are absolutely lying to you about the most recent indictment of former President Donald Trump, and they are merely the vanguard of a host of lies.” Brace yourself.

Noah Rothman begs to differ… Offering that “January 6 was a crime” and that “no one should need Jack Smith to take them by the hand and lead them to the conclusion that the riots were a direct consequence of the lies.” (Except his NR colleagues, it seems.) He concludes: “These charges deserve the hearing they are about to receive.” Amen.

Vivek Ramaswamy has some thoughts about 9/11… Which tells you his campaign is on the… rise? Bizarre, I know. Also, 2022 Vivek Ramaswamy and 2023 Vivek Ramaswamy are different people.

Voyager 2… Has A Few Last Things To Say.

Sheeple Who Need Sheeple… Matt Labash on how the Republican Party lost their soul.

Mike Pence’s notes… And his place in history. I can’t help but wonder: If Mike Pence was less of wuss about speaking out about Trump this whole time, what would be different?

Meanwhile, in Michigan… The State GOP had an election denier confab up on Makinac Island. We Ohioans joke that the state up north is behind the times, but listening to what Dinesh D’Souza was slinging, the MI GOP might be further back than we thought. (Or maybe, they’re the future. Scary thought!)

Instability costs… Fitch downgraded the U.S. and political instability was one of the main drivers.

Mayor Patrick Braxton… Was elected to lead his Alabama small town, so why isn’t he in office?

Marjorie Taylor-Greene hired a white nationalist… To do graphic design, new documents reveal.

False alarm… At the Capitol.

Controversies surrounding gender care… For minors. A thoughtful discussion from our friends at Connors Forum.

“It’s embarrassing being a part of the press corps these days…” A lament from friend of the newsletter Matt Laslo.

