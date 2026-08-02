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Christine L Miniman's avatar
Christine L Miniman
21m

Very well analyzed. You did a great job! Michiganders have a difficult choice this year in their Democratic primary. I will be interested to see the outcome. Much as I want to see a younger advocate in the Senate for Medicare for All than Bernie Sanders, who is getting well up there in age, I think the most important, immediate concern is taking a majority in the Senate to put an end to the current abuses of the system. Sayad can run in two or four years for the next open Senate seat and then back/replace Sanders as the Medicare for All advocate. Waiting on that issue for me is the better choice when the most pressing issue right now is stopping the rape of America.

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Steve Beckwith's avatar
Steve Beckwith
7m

Any candidate running with a focus on public health is swimming up the stream of its nuanced nature. Republicans eat nuance for lunch. They'll pounce on the "common" in common good that public health programs are rightfully aimed at improving. Tis but a hop, skip and jump from "common" to "Communist." Deep sigh...

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