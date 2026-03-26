JT Brubaker of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of the Netflix-livestreamed Opening Day game at San Francisco’s Oracle Park on March 25, 2026. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

FOR MOST OF MY LIFE, Ken Burns’s 1994 documentary miniseries Baseball has functioned less as a television program and more as a secular breviary—a companion through seasons of both fervor and personal quiet. Of course, I remember the players featured: Hank Aaron, Ted Williams, Mickey Mantle. But it was the rhythmic dignity of Negro League veteran Buck O’Neil and the moral clarity of outfielder Curt Flood that helped me learn that baseball involved matters of justice, not just athletic accomplishment.

I have also lived with the voices of Burns’s non-player commentators for decades: the erudition of George F. Will, the sinewy prose of George Plimpton and Roger Angell, the granite precision of Donald Hall’s poetry, the presidential gravitas of Doris Kearns Goodwin. Even the inclusion of Shelby Foote, whom I refuse to forswear despite the contemporary urge to sanitize our historiography, felt like a vital part of the tapestry. These were voices that understood baseball not as a product to be consumed but as a myth to be inhabited.

However, with a recent shift in careers from campaign consulting to teaching and writing, redirecting my professional gaze from the mechanics of political science to the architecture of literature, still another character from Burns’s cast has come to captivate me: that of Dan Okrent. Consider his description of Game 6 of the 1975 World Series: “It had character development. It had history behind it. It had plot moving forward. It had twists near the end.” Carlton Fisk’s twelfth-inning home run was not, for Okrent—who practically invented fantasy baseball—a statistical outlier or a win-probability shift. He likened it to the spectacular conclusion of a Russian novel. As for Game 7 of that series, which was decided in the ninth inning, Okrent called it “the exquisite literary denouement.”

It was a bold claim: that a game played with a cowhide ball and wooden sticks could possess the moral imagination, the philosophical density, and the structural integrity of, say, The Brothers Karamazov. To Okrent, the diamond was a stage for a plot that mattered. But as we turn our attention to Opening Day 2026, we are forced to ask a haunting question: In our quest to “solve” the game, have we accidentally killed the story?

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The Optimized Void

It’s a common trope among casual skeptics to suggest that baseball is a failing industry, an artifact from an era in which sustained attention was still possible, a relic just not fit for the world of looping TikToks and YouTube shorts. The numbers tell a different story. In 2026, Major League Baseball is not a patient in hospice; it is an industrial conglomerate with an annual revenue of $13 billion and growing. We are living in an era of $700 million contracts—well, at least one—and deferred-compensation schemes that read more like offshore tax shelters than athletic agreements. Commissioner Rob Manfred manages this juggernaut from World Series to Winter Meetings to Spring Training—and across the long American summer in between. For his trouble, he enjoys a salary and bonus package worth north of $25 million, thirty-two times the league’s current minimum salary of $780,000, and a stratospheric leap above the $150,000 base pay for rookie umpires who still, for now, lend a human element to the drama of the game.

The system is, by any financial metric, thriving. Even the collapse of the Regional Sports Network model, which once seemed like a looming apocalypse, has produced limited consequences so far; its primary upshot has been to push teams to shelter under the MLB Media umbrella. Fans in many markets have traded their cable bundles for direct-to-consumer streaming apps, a transition that has expanded the league’s reach even as it disrupts its old, guaranteed revenue flows.

But as the system optimizes to pull in every possible cent, it shows no face to the temporary, seasonal stadium workers or the would-be fans who can’t afford to go to a single game, let alone purchase season tickets. We build these cathedrals of sport—often now in mixed-use retail and entertainment districts rather than at the center of endless parking lots—on the backs of public subsidies and “civic pride.” Yet, inside these sacred sites where profits are honored, the actual work of the game is enabled by a precarious class of game-day employees and concessionaires extracting revenue from fans who can afford a $14 beer but not a seat in the lower deck.

The industry has solved the financial problem hand-wringing pundits have long forecast. It has refined the broadcast windows, partnered with streaming services, and turned the Home Run Derby into a high-octane content play. It even gave us the Field of Dreams game—a beautiful, cinematic gimmick suggestive of a soul—but really just a lucrative asset leveraged for a one-off broadcast event.

But a gimmick is not a narrative. A system that functions perfectly on a spreadsheet can still feel hollow in the stands or in front of a screen. We have the revenue, we have the efficiency, and we have the taxpayer-funded grass. What we are missing is the plot.

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The Leavy Diagnostic

Though I’ve owned Baseball on VHS and DVD, this past offseason, I spent $39.99 to keep the Ken Burns liturgy alive on Amazon Prime. (You’re welcome, Ken.) That sum is a bit high for a redundant acquisition, but it’s still cheaper than the gas required to get from my home to a stadium in Atlanta, Tampa Bay, or Miami. The digital purchase paired well with my offseason reading: Jane Leavy’s Make Me Commissioner: I Know What’s Wrong with Baseball and How to Fix It, which hit shelves last September. I checked it out from my local library this winter. (Sorry, Jane.)

Leavy, a pioneering baseball writer and the definitive biographer of Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, and Sandy Koufax, arrived at a startling realization when she went searching for her next subject: The sport’s mythic well had run dry.

It wasn’t that the talent was missing. Players nowadays are bigger, stronger, and maybe better. (Probably better.) It was that the protagonist had been engineered out of the game.

In her manifesto, Leavy diagnoses a sport that has traded thrills for drills. We have replaced the “Big Fella” with the “Big Data.” Today’s stars are pre-engineered in two very specific, highly efficient ways: either in the foreign production pipelines of Latin America and Japan, or in the domestic childhood crucible of travel ball. By the time a player reaches the Big Leagues, they are no longer an idiosyncratic character; they are a media-trained asset, the refined product of an exit-velocity algorithm coupled to a front-office Excel sheet.

Even the greats feel like they’ve been sanitized by the process. Leavy’s crisis is the fan’s crisis: How do you write a 400-page biography of a player whose most compelling trait is his “launch angle”? When every swing is a calculated probability and every post-game interview is an exercise in risk-management, we lose the Dostoyevskian drama that Okrent marveled at. We are left with incredible athletes who have been stripped of their dramatic narrative. “Opening Day” comes to feel as though it relates most directly to the act of turning on a production line. And, as Leavy suggests, it is getting harder and harder to tell the human stories in a game that has increasingly decided it doesn’t need them.

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Opening Day 2026: The Fragmented Prologue

There was once a geographic and temporal sanity to the start of a season—a clean, simultaneous “play ball” that felt like a moment of national alignment. But Opening Day is now less a grand opening and more of a staggered rollout, a series of soft launches designed to satisfy the fragmented gods of the attention economy. Following late-March series (Seoul 2024 and Tokyo 2025), MLB has eschewed the distraction of morning international games for digital-first gimmickry in 2026, the first year of a three-year deal with Netflix.

The high-production Giants-Yankees “Opening Night” on Netflix last night leaned heavily into the trivia of the present—reminding us, for instance, that Aaron Judge grew up a Giants fan. But for that connection to carry maximal narrative weight, we have to remember that Joe DiMaggio grew up in the sandlots of San Francisco. The Judge anecdote is a coincidence of geography; the DiMaggio history is an inheritance. It only works if baseball’s expansion to California in the 1950s, narrowly within the bounds of living memory, still has resonance. We are all too aware of what has changed since the Giants fled the Polo Grounds. But is anything still the same?

This fragmentation is the byproduct of a league that has traded plot for content. The Netflix partnership is a symptom of this shift: MLB is desperate to be “relevant” in the way a streaming service is relevant, chasing the frenetic engagement of Drive to Survive–style docuseries. The streaming package for three “marquee events” does reintroduce a human element. But the problem with turning a 162-game novel into a collection of three short stories is that you lose the slow-burn development that makes a truly exquisite denouement even possible.

So it goes—this is simply how you plan a high-impact release schedule to meet viewers right where they are (on the couch). But as any novelist knows, a release schedule does not make for a propulsive first chapter.

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The “Editorial” Rule Changes

If the story of the last twenty years has been the slow, algorithmic strangulation of ballplayer-as-character, then the recent rule changes—the pitch clock, the ban on the defensive shift, the enlarged bases, replay review—should not be understood commercially as “speed” or “efficiency” fixes, but narratively, as editorial interventions.

For a decade, the efficiency of the game had become its own worst enemy. The Three True Outcomes (home run, walk, strikeout) were the narrative equivalent of a novel that collapses every chapter into a binary outcome. You either got the pyrotechnic finale or the total erasure of the scene. By engineering the ball-in-play of the game—by placing fielders in mathematically perfect spots, and allowing pitchers to reset their internal clocks for thirty seconds between every high-leverage throw, and making the calls of umpires subject to challenges that prevent the game’s refereeing from becoming an opening for divine interference—the front offices had effectively deleted the Dostoyevskian middle of the story.

The pitch clock is, in essence, a forced pacing mechanism. It is the league finally admitting that a story that takes four hours to tell is rarely a story worth hearing (unless justified externally, by high stakes). By banning the shift, MLB has restored the geometry of the dirt—the possibility that a sharply hit ball can actually find a gap rather than a probabilistically placed fielder’s glove. These aren’t just quality-of-life improvements for the casual fan; they are a desperate attempt to restore the narrative tension that sabermetrics almost succeeded in optimizing out of existence.

Here at the start of the season, we will watch a game that is trying to “edit” its way back to life. The league is finally realizing that you can’t have a denouement if you don’t have a plot, and you can’t have a plot if the characters are never allowed to fail, to struggle, or to simply be human—with or without the artificial pressure of a clock.

It’s true that the new Automated Ball-Strike challenge system erodes another element of chance and fate. But I believe we are seeing an attempt to return to a game where the outcome is less a foregone conclusion calculated by a supercomputer in a Manhattan office.

Looking for a Character

Ultimately, the reason we return every Opening Day is not to celebrate the billion-dollar efficiencies of a global entertainment product. We don’t show up to applaud a successful Netflix rollout or an optimally staggered launch. We show up because baseball still nurtures our hope and our hunger for the possibility of a protagonist.

When the first pitch was thrown Wednesday, we weren’t looking for win-probability charts to pop up on our screens. We are looking for a character. We are looking for the “Big Fella” that Jane Leavy feared had been written off the page—the player who, for 162 games, will refuse to be a mere statistical probability. We are looking for the human error, the hitch in a delivery, the un-engineered moment that no launch-angle algorithm could have predicted.

As I sit here in Northeast Florida, midway between stadiums in Atlanta and Miami, the distance is measured in more than just gas money. It is measured in the hope that the editorial interventions of the last few years have actually worked—that the game has been edited back into a story worth reading. I’m a discerning consumer, more stingy with my attention now in middle age. I’m not looking for a good book. I’m looking for great literature.

I won’t attend an MLB game this season. I won’t buy a $50 cap or a $12 hot dog. I’ll snag a few general-admission tickets to the AAA Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on $2 beer nights to watch other teams’ stars on rehab assignments and the Marlins of tomorrow. For me, as for most fans, Major League Baseball will be mediated to me through screens, as it has been for my entire life.

But I still tuned in on Wednesday night, and I will today, and I will days hereafter. I still show up for the same reason I reopen a dog-eared volume of Dostoyevsky, or a page of Donald Hall’s verse, or Shelby Foote’s sweeping narrative of the Civil War: I am looking for the human spirit. I want to see if, in the face of the clock and the data and the great industrial machine, a man can still step into the box, look sixty feet and six inches away, and write a story that matters—one etched, pitch by pitch, into the red clay of a cool spring afternoon, the heavy humidity of a summer night, or the fading, amber shadows of an autumn twilight.

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