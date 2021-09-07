Leading The Bulwark…

NICHOLAS GROSSMAN: The New York Times columnist insists on defending a version of the Republican party that doesn't exist.

Guest host Amanda Carpenter is joined by Asha Rangappa, where they wonder what happened to COVID testing, go deep on J6 records requests, and talk about the Texas abortion law.

MORNING SHOTS is off today.

JVL: Anti-mask violence in America. A coup brewing in Brazil.

TIM MILLER: The ideology beneath an abortion position that nobody likes.

NICOLE PENN: The Pulitzer Prize-winning novel ‘All the King’s Men’ turns 75.

GREG FERRARA: The physical Frenchman transcended his status as the early face of the French New Wave.

JONATHAN V. LAST: The sad, needy tweets of a loser.

Happy Tuesday! I hope you enjoyed the last dog days of summer! We enjoyed the HOA pool for one last afternoon, and the dogs continued to (try) and bond.

We also had some BBQ this weekend.

The House GOP needs to get better research staffers…

“Welcome is the right word…” And I’m glad my state is welcoming refugees from Afghanistan.

What QAnon does next…

The other Afghan women… Make sure you earmark 20 minutes to read this New Yorker story. It’s your #mustread #longread of the day. I don’t want to spoil a word of it for you.

House GOP priorities…

Wait, what?

Is this bad?

