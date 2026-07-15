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Jake's avatar
Jake
22m

I have been waiting for exactly one review of The Odyssey and it was this one. In the words of another of another character, "and you didn't disappoint."

I can't wait to sit in the theater and watch this film.

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xxctkxx's avatar
xxctkxx
28m

Do you think we could get a Nolan directed Iliad film?

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