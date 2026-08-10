1. South Carolina
On The Focus Group this weekend, Sarah hunkered down with some folks from South Carolina. These were three-time Trump-voting Republicans. They offered their thoughts about Lindsey Graham, Donald Trump, and much else.
In that offering they provided more data points for a proposition that I frequently champion: Everybody lies.
That’s my shorthand for a longer, slightly more complicated argument. We’re going to tax your patience here and go pretty dark. So if you’re willing to take the ride today, strap in.
One of the things Sarah and Tim often say is that people are messy. They are full of contradictions. They don’t reason deductively or follow trains of logic. They are idiosyncratic.
I understand this argument. I do not think it goes far enough.
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