The Bulwark

The Bulwark

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Susan Kelley's avatar
Susan Kelley
1hEdited

Well, Dems and their supporters seem to be jumping on the Collins bandwagon, by drawing a yellow highlighter over Platner’s essentially meaningless texts. So that’s the major “problem” with Platner, the failure to live up to another Dem “purity” test, and I am heartily sorry to see Bulwark jump on this bandwagon.

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Dennis Hammer's avatar
Dennis Hammer
1h

This is the Platner's business, not ours. If Mrs Platner loves her husband and he loves her that's it. Now let's beat Collins and take back the Senate. Disappointed to see The Bulwark clutching its pearls and tsk-tsking.

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