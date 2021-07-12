Leading The Bulwark…
The Real Point of the Arizona Audit
AMANDA CARPENTER: It’s all a big show.
Denver Riggleman on Our Pandemic of Conspiracy Theories
On today's podcast, Denver Riggleman and Charlie Sykes discuss this weekend's CPAC, and the power of conspiracy theories about vaccines and stolen elections.
Behind the log pile (Season 3, Episodes 11 & 12)
It’s the season 3 finale! Sarah and Ben discuss Season 3, Episodes 11 & 12.
MORNING SHOTS: Jesus, Guns, COVID Denialism 🔓
CHARLIE SYKES: CPAC was a weekend of Deplorable Mad Libs
THE TRIAD: Should We Blame the Demagogues or the People? 🔐
JVL on the chicken and egg question of American politics..
WEEKEND SHOTS: The Big Lie is Spreading 🔓
NEWSLETTER OF NEWSLETTERS: The Internet Keeps Screwing Middle-Class Workers 🔓
New polling shows Democrats alarmed about crime, too – Josh Kraushaar, National Journal
The GOP’s Paranoid Streak From John Birchers to Anti-Vaxxers – Matt Lewis, The Daily Beast
How to Manufacture a Moral Panic – Sarah Jones, Intelligencer
The Log-Cabin Cynicism of Tucker Carlson Today – Megan Garber, The Atlantic
In D.C. visit, Egypt spy boss claims U.S. agreed — in writing — to jail American activist – Nahal Toosi, Politico
Antiquated Zoning Laws Are Worsening the Housing Crisis – Steven Greenhut, Reason
Biden’s $579 Billion Plan Is a Tiny Step in the Right Direction – Justin Fox, Bloomberg Businessweek
Who’s Actually Responsible for the “Culture War”?
TIM MILLER: Is it really the liberals?
The big lie morphs to find a new election… That hasn’t even occurred.
Meet Charlie Kirk’s shadow advisor…
Save the Guggenheim Westie! Of course, as the proud owner of a Westie, I am biased. But a fascinating look at some dog art. Remember, God loves a terrier. (God loves all dogs.)
RIP Doug Mataconis. One of the bloggers I’ve been following since blogs became a thing passed away. This comes as a bit of a shock to his readers, as Doug was a very private guy, I’m told, but I will miss his observations. He was one of those people you wanted to meet and expected some day you might, but now, never will.
What the hell happened to T-PAW?
Wistful for War: The Flawed Nostalgia of the Steel Playground Slide… Writing at Ordinary Times, John David Duke Jr. destroys the mistaken nostalgia for parts of playgrounds past.
Christian Yelich was out. I’m sorry, Brewers fans. This was the correct call.
This however… is garbage umpiring.
A good rule of thumb…
Comic of the day…
