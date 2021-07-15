Leading The Bulwark…

CHRIS DEATON: How do you persuade people who won’t believe anything except for what they want to hear?

Tim and Charlie Sykes discuss new reports about the military's fear of a Trumpist Coup; the Bucks' playoff run; Olivia Rodrigo's White House visit; and why we should care about Ethiopia.

JVL: True nationalist populism has never been tried!

TIM MILLER: The world seems indifferent to the war, famine, and ethnic cleansing in Ethiopia. The United States shouldn't be.

BRIAN KAREM: “Rather than competing for consumers,” big companies “are consuming their competitors.”

SONNY BUNCH: On the trickster god’s cosmic penance.

OLIVIA TROYE: It's not about “election integrity”—here’s how you can tell.

Inflation, cars, and chips. An interesting read at the NY Times. We rented a minivan a few weeks back for our family trip to Columbus and St. Louis, and the cost to rent for 10 days was literally 1/10th of its MSRP. We were lucky to get a family discount because a relative works for a rental car company, but that is just a glimpse into how insane things are. People are renting U-Hauls in Hawaii instead of cars. It’s nuts.

Shot / Chaser / Chaser

